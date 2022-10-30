Atalanta recovers from 1st loss to beat Empoli 2-0

MILAN (AP) — Atalanta bounced back from its first defeat of the season by winning 2-0 at Empoli in Serie A on Sunday, despite also seeing a penalty saved.

Ademola Lookman scored a stunning second-half solo goal to double Atalanta’s lead after Hans Hateboer’s opener.

Atalanta moved into second spot, five points behind leader Napoli. Defending champion AC Milan can move back two points above Atalanta with a win at Torino later.

Atalanta lost its first match of the season last week, against Lazio.

It took the lead against Empoli in the 32nd minute, when Teun Koopmeiners pulled the ball back from the byline for Lookman. His shot was charged down but came to Hateboer at the back post for an angled drive into the far bottom corner.

Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario pulled off a number of saves with the most impressive coming when he managed to stop Koopmeiners’ penalty with his leg as he was diving to his right.

The penalty was given three minutes before halftime following a long check with the video assistant referee after Lookman’s free kick came off the elbow of Empoli forward Mattia Destro.

Atalanta did double its lead in the 59th minute when Lookman controlled the ball on the left of the area, dribbled past three Empoli players until he found a gap and drilled a shot into the bottom left corner.

Atalanta’s Duván Zapata also had a goal ruled out for offside as did Empoli defender Tyronne Ebuehi late on.

LAZIO CONCEDES

Lazio conceded its first goals in Serie A in nearly two months as it surprisingly lost 3-1 at home to Salernitana.

Mattia Zaccagni fired Lazio in front shortly before halftime but second-half goals from former Lazio midfielder Antonio Candreva, Federico Fazio and Boulaye Dia gave Salernitana its third win in four matches.

Lazio had only let in five goals in its previous 11 Serie A matches and hadn’t conceded any in its past six in the league. It is above fifth-place Inter Milan on goal difference.

Salernitana moved up to ninth after its first-ever win at the Stadio Olimpico.

Also, a late goal saw Fiorentina win 2-1 at 10-man Spezia and record its first victory in five league games.

Udinese was held 0-0 at bottom club Cremonese.

