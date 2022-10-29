Missouri State routs winless Western Illinois, 64-14

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley threw three touchdown passes and Missouri State scored five rushing touchdowns as the Bears roared to a 64-14 rout of winless Western Illinois on Saturday.

Missouri State scored on all seven of its first-half possessions, including six touchdowns after Jose Pizano converted a 22-yard field goal on the opening possession. The Bears punted just twice in the second half.

Shelley was 17-of-22 passing for 311 yards. Jacardia Wright carried 16 times for 82 yards and two touchdowns to lead a ground attack that carried 44 times for 214 yards for Missouri State (3-5, 1-4 Missouri Valley).

Clay Bruno completed just 14 of his 34 pass attempts for 207 yards and a touchdown with an interception for Western Illinois (0-8, 0-5). Naseim Brantley caught six passes for 120 yards and a score while the Leathernecks gained just 14 yards on 22 carries.

