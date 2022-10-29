NASHPORT, OH- Halloween is in the air, and Dillon State Park is ready to begin their annual Halloween Weekend. There are loads of activities for families and kids to enjoy like a pumpkin decorating contest, pumpkin rolling, a costume contest, some trick or treating, a night time hike at cemetery exploration and even a spooky movie night.

Park Naturalist Michael Durst spoke about what his favorite part of Halloween Weekend is.

“Seeing interactions with everybody and everybody having an amazing time, families getting to come out and all of them engaged together in these awesome seasonal activities. Everybody’s interactions with everything and getting to get out and make the most of the season and the Halloween Weekend. Everything is totally free too so people can just roll in and take advantage of it.”

Durst also spoke about why he thinks Halloween Weekend at Dillon State Park is so popular.

“We get to offer things that people might not have the opportunity to do at other Halloween events. I mean where can you go to make scarecrows and enter them in a contest, make homemade slime, go on haunted cemetery walks, watch movies under the October sky while roasting smores, you get to camp out and enjoy the other decorations, and also get to feats on amazing food trucks and see these awesome venders. It’s really a unique experience that I don’t think you can really get at other Halloween festivities.”

All in all, Halloween Weekend was a great way for families and friends to come together, eat some delicious food, wear some spooky costumes and make some memories along the way.