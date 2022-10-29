Halloween Safety In Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, OH- On Sunday in Zanesville, children will once again go door-to-door as they celebrate Halloween.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says as the day draws closer he asks parents to make sure they speak with their children about holiday safety.

“For the trick or treaters and the parents to be respectful. Not everybody partakes in handing out candy. Some people hand out candy and they have their own pace or they give out their amount or whatever. So I would ask the trick or treaters and their parents be respectful to those folks.”

Those traveling through the area should watch out for increased traffic and for extra patrols. And Lutz says if you plan on handing out treats, there are helpful tips too.

“We also want people to recognize that normally you turn your porch light on if you’re giving out candy, to let people know which houses to come to. If those porch lights are off, make sure you’re again being respectful and accountable for that. And again to the citizens, if you don’t want to hand out candy make sure your porch light is off that night too.”

Lutz asked families to have a plan, have a way of knowing what time it is as well as a destination for when and where to meet afterward if splitting up.