Associated Press16

PREP FOOTBALL=

IHSA Playoffs=

First Round=

Class 8A=

Andrew 28, Huntley 18

Glenbrook South 40, Homewood-Flossmoor 7

Lincoln-Way East 42, Conant 7

Lyons 26, Naperville Central 17

Maine South 24, Bolingbrook 0

Marist 42, Naperville North 28

Minooka 16, Glenbard East 14

Naperville Neuqua Valley 37, Chicago (Lane) 0

Palatine 31, Downers South 23

Plainfield North 48, Rich Township 12

South Elgin 28, Belleville East 20

Warren Township 26, Stevenson 14

York 31, Oswego East 10

Class 7A=

Batavia 42, Rockford Guilford 0

Brother Rice 27, Algonquin (Jacobs) 0

Collinsville 14, Bradley-Bourbonnais 12

Hersey 49, Argo 14

Lake Zurich 48, Larkin 6

Moline 21, DeKalb 13

Normal Community 44, Hononegah 13

Pekin 51, Plainfield Central 14

Prospect 62, Reavis 13

St. Charles North 47, Maine West 10

St. Rita 27, Geneva 14

Wheaton North 35, Willowbrook 14

Yorkville 33, Libertyville 8

Class 6A=

Bremen 35, Washington 7

Grayslake Central 28, Belvidere North 27

Grayslake North 55, Senn 0

Kaneland 35, Riverside-Brookfield 14

Lemont 55, Blue Island Eisenhower 14

Niles Notre Dame 28, Antioch 7

Quincy 49, Chatham Glenwood 42

Simeon 48, Oak Forest 8

St. Ignatius 48, Deerfield 21

Wauconda 56, Schurz 6

Class 5A=

Highland 50, Dunlap 0

Mahomet-Seymour 40, Ottawa 14

Morris 42, LaSalle-Peru 17

Nazareth 48, Glenbard South 22

Class 4A=

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 32, Chicago Sullivan 6

Evergreen Park 48, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 0

Joliet Catholic 43, Phillips 6

Murphysboro 41, Columbia 28

Providence 17, Wheaton Academy 3

Richmond-Burton 49, Ridgewood 0

Rochelle 42, Dixon 36, OT

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 55, Hall 6

St. Francis 63, Marengo 0

Class 3A=

Byron 52, Lisle 7

Eureka 49, Beardstown 6

Fairbury Prairie Central 57, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12

IC Catholic 63, Chicago King 0

Princeton 56, Peotone 28

Seneca 48, Winnebago 20

Stillman Valley 48, Monmouth-Roseville 33

Williamsville 48, Carlinville 20

Class 2A=

Bismarck-Henning 43, Westville 35

Pana 59, Auburn 30

Class 1A=

Colfax Ridgeview 47, Madison 14

Hope Academy 69, Corliss 0

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 28, Stark County 14

18FA Playoffs=

Round 1=

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 86, Martinsville 54

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 58, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 24

Polo 44, Kirkland Hiawatha 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

