DISTRICT TOURNAMENT RESULTS 10/29

BOY’S SOCCER:
JOHN GLENN 1 NEW PHILADELPHIA 0
Little Muskies are advancing to the regional tournament.
STEUBENVILLE 2 MAYSVILLE 1 OT
BEXLEY 3 GRANVILLE 2
GIRL’S SOCCER:
NEW PHILADELPHIA 3 JOHN GLENN 0
GRANVILLE 3 VS BLOOM CARROLL 1
VOLLEYBALL:
NEW LEXINGTON 3 UNIOTO 0
Set scores: 25-20, 25-18, 25-21. The Panthers are advancing to the regional tournament.
SHENANDOAH 3 TORONTO 0
Set scores: 25-22, 25-18, 25-13. The Zeps are advancing to the regional tournament.
NEWARK CATHOLIC 3 FISHER CATHOLIC 0
Set scores: 25-11, 25-17, 25-15. Newark Catholic is advancing to the regional tournament.
COSHOCTON 3 EAST LIVERPOOL 2
Set scores: 25-12, 21-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-10. The Redskins are moving onto the regional tournament.
MEADOWBROOK 3 FORT FRYE 0
Set scores: 28-26, 25-11, 25-16. The Colts are advancing the the regional tournament.
UNION LOCAL 3 RIVER VIEW 2