COLLEGE SCORES 10/29

MUSKINGUM ATHLETICS:
FOOTBALL
JOHN CARROLL 49 MUSKINGUM 14
Senior QB Jordan Garrett passes Jake Burn for most passing yards in program history.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
JOHN CARROLL 7 MUSKINGUM 1
Final game of the season for the Fighting Muskies. Senior day, before the game, Muskingum recognized seniors Jenna Jordan, Skyllar Strong, Paige Stringfellow, Monique Reil, Sheridyn Woofter, and Bekah Knight. The Blue Streaks scored four goals in the first half to grab the momentum. The Muskies were led by sophomore Morgan Meisel who collected her seventh goal of the season. Meisel ends the 2022 campaign tied for seventh all-time in career goals with 15 with Mary Double (2017-21).
VOLLEYBALL
MUSKINGUM 3 KENYON 1
JOHN CARROLL 3 MUSKINGUM 0
The volleyball team clinched the sixth seed in the Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday. The Muskies will travel to third seed Ohio Northern on Tuesday for the first-round matchup.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCORES (OHIO)
OHIO STATE 44 PENN STATE 31
UCF 25 CINCINNATI 20
MIAMI 27 AKRON 9