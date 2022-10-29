COLLEGE SCORES 10/29

MUSKINGUM ATHLETICS:

FOOTBALL

JOHN CARROLL 49 MUSKINGUM 14

Senior QB Jordan Garrett passes Jake Burn for most passing yards in program history.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

JOHN CARROLL 7 MUSKINGUM 1

Final game of the season for the Fighting Muskies. Senior day, before the game, Muskingum recognized seniors Jenna Jordan, Skyllar Strong, Paige Stringfellow, Monique Reil, Sheridyn Woofter, and Bekah Knight. The Blue Streaks scored four goals in the first half to grab the momentum. The Muskies were led by sophomore Morgan Meisel who collected her seventh goal of the season. Meisel ends the 2022 campaign tied for seventh all-time in career goals with 15 with Mary Double (2017-21).

VOLLEYBALL

MUSKINGUM 3 KENYON 1

JOHN CARROLL 3 MUSKINGUM 0

The volleyball team clinched the sixth seed in the Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday. The Muskies will travel to third seed Ohio Northern on Tuesday for the first-round matchup.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCORES (OHIO)

OHIO STATE 44 PENN STATE 31

UCF 25 CINCINNATI 20

MIAMI 27 AKRON 9

Dylan Kerns was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He spent the last five years in the low-country of South Carolina near Hilton Head Island. Dylan is a graduate of the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University. At Full Sail he learned from various industry professionals including: Dan Patrick, Scott Van Pelt, Mike Tirico, and more on what it takes to be a great sports storyteller. A fun fact is that Dylan was an extra actor in the TV series The Girl From Plainville. In his free time Dylan enjoys stand up comedy, movies, golfing, and eating a lot of good food. He also keeps his music loud. If you see him in the community say hello!