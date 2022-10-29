Brice, Appalachian St. carve up Robert Morris 42-3

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice went 17-for-23 passing for 185 yards and four touchdowns and FBS-member Appalachian State handled FCS-level Robert Morris 42-3 on Saturday.

Brice threw touchdowns of 31, 12, 19 and 9 yards to Dashaun Davis, Tyler Page, Dalton Stroman and Miller Gibbs respectively. Brice and backup quarterback Ryan Burger combined to completed passes to 12-different targets.

The Mountaineers (5-3) have won three of their last four.

The Colonials (0-8) haven’t won since Nov. 20, 2021 when they beat Campbell 20-17 in overtime at home. It’s the first time they’ve dropped eight straight since ending the 2017 season at 2-9.

