AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:18 a.m. EDT

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have announced their divorce. The superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of football and fashion each posted statements to Instagram on Friday saying they had finalized the end of their 13-year marriage. The announcement landed in the midst of Brady’s 23rd NFL season and just months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion changed his mind about retirement. Brady had long expressed a desire to spend more time with Bündchen and his three children, but later said he had “unfinished business” with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Records show the couple filed to end their marriage Glades County, Florida, a rural location near Lake Okeechobee.

Vince Dooley, longtime Georgia football coach, dies at 90

ATLANTA (AP) — Longtime Georgia football coach Vince Dooley has died at the age of 90. The school says Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home in the presence of his wife and their four children. Dooley guided Georgia through a quarter-century of success that included a national championship during the 1980 season. Dooley had a career record of 201-77-10 while coaching the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988. He won six Southeastern Conference titles and remains the fourth-winningest coach in SEC history. No cause of death was given. Dooley was hospitalized earlier this month for what was described as a mild case of COVID-19.

Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can’t get 1st World Series win

HOUSTON (AP) — Even with a 5-0 lead, Justin Verlander couldn’t get his first World Series win. Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallable in the fourth and fifth. Nick Castellanos started Verlander’s downfall with a run-scoring single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto hit two-run doubles that pulled the Philadelphia Phillies into a 5-5 tie with the Houston Astros in the opener. Verlander was pulled after five innings and didn’t get a decision. The 39-year-old right-hander allowed six hits and two walks in an outing that left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts.

Baker’s storytelling a hit with Astros as Series begins

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. was asked for a simple description of manager Dusty Baker. His answer? “Story time.” Baker has spent a lifetime in baseball and loves to regale his team with tales of his experiences and exploits in the game. This week as the Astros prepared to meet the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series beginning Friday night, his players shared some of their favorite Baker stories.

Tony Clark sad no US-born Black players in World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Players’ union head Tony Clark says years of inattention by Major League Baseball has contributed to the World Series being played without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950. Clark says the lack of Black players “is disappointing and disheartening.” Houston’s Dusty Baker is one of only two Black managers in the majors and Chicago White Sox executive vice president Kenny Williams is the only Black leader of baseball operations for a major league team. Clark said it was up to management to increase Black executives in positions of authority.

National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the World Series opener. With a giant American flag unfurled across the outfield, the Black Pumas band leader accidentally began repeating lines in the middle of the national anthem. Instead of “O’er the ramparts we watch’d were so gallantly streaming?” he backtracked to “What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last” before again singing “streaming” instead of “gleaming.” Burton performed at last year’s televised concert for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Maxey has career-high 44, 76ers beat Raptors without Embiid

TORONTO (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 44 points, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid to a 112-90 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Embiid sat out because of a sore right knee. A five-time All Star and the reigning NBA scoring champion, Embiid is averaging 27.6 points and 10 rebounds in five games. They didn’t miss him and didn’t even need much from James Harden because of Maxey, who made his first 10 shots, seven of them from long range, and didn’t miss until a 3-pointer rimmed out with 8 minutes left in the third quarter. He shot 15 for 20 overall, going a career-best 9 for 12 from outside.

Gobert, Wolves extend Lakers’ winless start with 111-102 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter, Rudy Gobert added 22 points and 21 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended the Los Angeles Lakers’ winless start with a 111-102 win. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth when Minnesota took control with an 11-4 run midway through the quarter. LeBron James scored 28 points for Los Angeles, which was without Anthony Davis due to low back tightness. Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season and chipped in with 18 points and eight rebounds. James recorded his 1,135th career 20-point game, passing Karl Malone for the most such games in NBA history.

Linus Ullmark makes 30 saves, Bruins beat Blue Jackets 4-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Linus Ullmark made 30 saves for his fifth career shutout, Charlie Coyle scored short-handed and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Friday for their fifth straight victory. Matt Grzelcyk, Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak also scored to help Boston improve to 7-1-0. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots for the Blue Jackets before being replaced in the third period by Daniil Tarasov, who stopped six. Columbus has lost three straight at home and six of its first nine games.

Hughes scores to back Vanecek, Devils beat Avalanche 1-0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored on a power play early in the third period and Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for his first shutout with New Jersey in the Devils’ 1-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. The Devils won for the fifth time in six games after dropping the first two games of the season. New Jersey also denied defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado’s NHL-best power play. Hughes scored his third of the season on the power play at 2:59 of the third, shooting the puck past Pavel Francouz. Assists went to Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton. The assist was a team-leading 10th for Brattm who has points in all eight Devils games this season and leads New Jersey with 13 points.Francouz made 22 saves.