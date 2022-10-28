Westview Community Park Gazebo Dedicated

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Daybreak Rotary Club has a name for their new gazebo.

Located in the Westview Community Park, the gazebo, which was built last year after plenty of community support is now officially the Rotary Peace Pavillion.



Built in 2021, with plenty of hardwork from Rotary Members, as well as local community leaders like Lepi and Associates and AJ Patel, the gazebo is dedicated to the Rotary’s past district governer MaryJane Shackelford.

They hope the dedication helps the community find that peace and get out and enjoy all the area has to offer.



“One of her primary motivations has always been peace. And you know, not necessarily world peace, but how we can build peace in our own community by simple actions of doing good on a daily basis,” Rotary Member Ed Mulholland said.



“We hope the community is able to come out here and take a look and enjoy the pavilion and enjoy the park here,” Media Past President Dylan Parry told us.



The Rotary covered half the cost of the gazebo and it’s construction, or about $10,000.

Parry also adds the Rotary’s 12 Days of Christmas Raffle just kicked off.



“There’s 96 prizes and a bunch of area buisnesses have donated some prizes, so if you want a ticket, be sure to contact your local Rotarian. “



Tickets are either 1 for $5 or 3 for $10 and are on sale now.

And if you’re interested in visiting the gazebo and exploring Westview Community Park , it is located at 2256 Dresden in Zanesville.