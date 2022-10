OHSAA Playoff Football Scores

BISHOP ROSECRANS: 0 NEWARK CATHOLIC: 49 FINAL

The Green Wave advance to play Franklin Furnace Green or Portsmouth Notre Dame DVII Region 27

MILLER: 6 RIVER: 49 FINAL

River advances to play Fairfield Christian Academy or Bridgeport in DVII Region 27

CIRCLEVILLE: 0 SHERIDAN: 26 FINAL

moves on to play Columbus South or Washington Court House in DIII Region 11

BISHOP HARTLEY: 48 NEW LEXINGTON: 13 FINAL

The Hawks will play the Steubenville Big Red next week. The Big Red defeated Carrollton 33-13.

PHILO: 0 INDIAN VALLEY: 34 FINAL

Moves on to play Licking Valley or Gallia Academy DIV Region 15

JONATHAN ALDER: 3 TRI-VALLEY: 34 FINAL

The Scotties will move on to play Bloom-Carroll next week. The Bulldogs shut out Beechcroft 48-0.

MORGAN: 20 ST. CLAIRSVILLE: 40 FINAL

moves on to play Marion-Franklin or Bishop Ready DIV Region 15

WEST MUSKINGUM: 22 FAIRLAND: 21 FINAL

The Tornadoes will play Harvest Prep next week. The Warriors shut-out Meigs 47-0.

FRONTIER: 3 CALDWELL: 49 FINAL

The ‘Skins move on to play Sciotoville or South Gallia in DVII in Region 27

BERNE UNION: 0 SHENANDOAH: 38 4th

moves on to play Fort Frye or Marion Elgin in Dvi Region 23

CAMBRIDGE: 31 LOGAN ELM: 6 3rd q

moves on to play Columbus East or Vinton County DIV Region 15

RIDGEWOOD: 21 BERKSHIRE: 0 FINAL

The Generals move on to play Garaway who defeated Smithville 48-7.

LICKING VALLEY: 30 GALLIA: 37 FINAL

Gallia will play Indian Valley next week. Indian Valley defeated Philo.

HEATH: 0 WHEELERSBURG: 59 FINAL

moves on to play Barnesville or Piketon in DV region 19

BELLFONTAINE: 7 GRANVILLE: 19 4th

moves on to play Jackson or Miami Trace DIII Region 11