Mental Health and Recovery Services Board Levy on Ballot for Upcoming Election

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Muskingum County will have a levy on the ballot in the upcoming election.

This is for a renewal of the existing 1 mill levy that has been in effect since 1987.



It is no new tax and will run for 10 years and will allow the board to use the funds in a more flexible way than state or federal dollars.

The levy supports residents of Muskingum County with resources they may need, especially in the post-pandemic world.

“Coming out of COVID-19, mental health has been talked about in the news. And just people readjusting to life, and maybe not having the resources that they need, especially children. So the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board supports us putting prevention in into schools, helps us putting prevention for adults and seniors who take medications, taking them correctly,” Muskingum Behavioral Health CEO Yolanda Taylor explained.



They are only seeking renewal for what is currently being received through the levy.

Muskingum Behavioral Health receives around 25 percent of their funding from the board, and this levy renewal will allow them to continue offering services to the community such as a 24-hour crisr hotline, counseling, support groups, and all the other services and support they offer both for mental health and substance abuse.



“No one is ever turned away for any mental health issues they may have, any substance abuse disorders they may have. And people who are in crisis, which better than supports the community of people being able to go to work, people being able to attend school and learn, giving them the support they need just to get through daily living,” she said.



Based on current property calculations on a 100 thousand dollar home, cost to porerty owners for this levy renewal would be about $16 per year, or less than $2 a month.

Muskingum Behavioral Health and the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board encourage you to get out and vote and help get the renewal passed.