Jin has 36-hole lead at Asia-Pacific for 2nd straight year

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Bo Jin of China had a 3-under 69 on Friday for a one-shot lead in the Asia-Pacific Amateur, the second straight year he has held the 36-hole lead as he tries to secure a spot at the Masters and British Open.

Jin, starting his junior year at Oklahoma State, was at 10-under 134. He faces another tough battle over the final two rounds at Amata Springs, particularly from 15-year-old Thai star Ratchanon “TK” Chantananuwat.

A year ago, Jin held the 36-hole lead in Dubai and was tracked down by Keita Nakajima, the No. 1 amateur in the world who would up winning a playoff.

Jin this year figures to square off with Chantananuwat, at No. 12 the highest-ranked amateur in the field who already has won an Asian Tour event this year.

“I am in a great position and am obviously reminded of Dubai,” said Jin, the younger brother of 2015 Asia-Pacific Amateur winner Cheng Jin. “I have played some great golf so far and I hope to do the same over the weekend and finish the job.”

Wooyoung Cho of South Korea, who tied for third with Jin in Dubai last year, had a 67 and joined Chantananuwat one shot out of the lead.

