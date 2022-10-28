Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lincoln-Way East (6)
|(9-0)
|87
|2
|2. Loyola (3)
|(8-1)
|82
|1
|3. York
|(9-0)
|74
|3
|4. Glenbard West
|(8-1)
|59
|4
|5. Gurnee Warren
|(8-1)
|42
|5
|6. O’Fallon
|(8-1)
|37
|7
|7. Maine South
|(7-2)
|35
|6
|8. Chicago (Marist)
|(6-3)
|22
|9
|9. Plainfield North
|(9-0)
|20
|8
|10. South Elgin
|(9-0)
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Palatine 9, Glenbrook South 7, Naperville North 6, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3, Edwardsville 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9)
|(9-0)
|90
|1
|2. Hersey
|(9-0)
|77
|2
|3. Prospect
|(8-1)
|68
|3
|4. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(7-2)
|57
|4
|5. St. Charles North
|(8-1)
|52
|5
|6. Wheaton North
|(8-1)
|41
|7
|7. Pekin
|(9-0)
|38
|6
|8. Jacobs
|(8-1)
|27
|8
|9. Lake Zurich
|(8-1)
|20
|T9
|10. Batavia
|(6-3)
|10
|T9
Others receiving votes: Yorkville 6, Moline 6, Brother Rice 3.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (8)
|(7-2)
|83
|1
|2. Chicago (Simeon) (1)
|(9-0)
|80
|2
|3. Lemont
|(9-0)
|73
|3
|4. Crete-Monee
|(7-2)
|59
|5
|(tie) Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
|(8-1)
|59
|4
|6. Normal West
|(8-1)
|41
|7
|7. Grayslake North
|(8-1)
|27
|NR
|8. Chatham Glenwood
|(7-2)
|20
|NR
|9. Chicago (St. Ignatius)
|(7-2)
|15
|9
|10. Wauconda
|(7-1)
|14
|6
Others receiving votes: Kaneland 12, Niles Notre Dame 5, Kenwood 3, Bremen 2, Champaign Centennial 1, Belvidere North 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Sycamore (6)
|(9-0)
|87
|2
|2. Mahomet-Seymour (1)
|(9-0)
|76
|3
|3. Kankakee (2)
|(7-2)
|74
|1
|4. Highland
|(8-1)
|59
|5
|5. Chicago (Morgan Park)
|(8-1)
|55
|6
|6. Rockford Boylan
|(8-1)
|40
|8
|7. Peoria
|(8-1)
|39
|7
|8. Morris
|(7-2)
|25
|4
|9. Sterling
|(7-2)
|19
|9
|(tie) LaGrange Park (Nazareth)
|(5-4)
|19
|10
Others receiving votes: Glenbard South 2.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (8)
|(9-0)
|89
|1
|2. Richmond-Burton (1)
|(9-0)
|82
|2
|3. Rochester
|(8-1)
|64
|4
|3. Joliet Catholic
|(7-2)
|64
|5
|5. St. Francis
|(8-1)
|59
|3
|6. Carterville
|(9-0)
|43
|7
|7. Wheaton Academy
|(8-1)
|34
|8
|8. Macomb
|(9-0)
|21
|9
|9. Providence
|(5-4)
|18
|NR
|10. Rochelle
|(7-2)
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 3, Breese Central 3, Coal City 1, Columbia 1, Chicago (Phillips) 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. IC Catholic (9)
|(8-1)
|99
|1
|2. Reed-Custer (1)
|(9-0)
|90
|2
|3. Princeton
|(9-0)
|78
|3
|4. Byron
|(8-1)
|63
|4
|5. Fairbury Prairie Central
|(9-0)
|57
|5
|6. Williamsville
|(8-1)
|46
|7
|7. Genoa-Kingston
|(7-2)
|31
|10
|8. Stillman Valley
|(8-1)
|26
|6
|9. Seneca
|(9-0)
|24
|8
|10. Mt. Carmel
|(8-1)
|21
|6
Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 10, Benton 4, Durand-Pecatonica 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Decatur St. Teresa (9)
|(9-0)
|99
|1
|2. Maroa-Forsyth (1)
|(9-0)
|91
|2
|3. Wilmington
|(8-1)
|78
|3
|4. Bismarck-Henning
|(9-0)
|69
|4
|5. Rockridge
|(8-1)
|55
|5
|6. Pana
|(8-1)
|36
|8
|7. Shelbyville
|(8-1)
|24
|7
|8. Downs Tri-Valley
|(7-2)
|23
|6
|9. Johnston City
|(9-0)
|21
|7
|(tie) Athens
|(7-2)
|21
|5
|(tie) North-Mac
|(8-1)
|21
|9
Others receiving votes: Nashville 5, Carmi White County 2, Knoxville 2, El Paso-Gridley 2, Mercer County 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (11)
|(9-0)
|110
|1
|2. Colfax Ridgeview
|(9-0)
|95
|2
|3. Hope Academy
|(9-0)
|87
|3
|4. Camp Point Central
|(9-0)
|79
|4
|5. Fulton
|(7-2)
|57
|6
|6. Ottawa Marquette
|(8-1)
|54
|8
|7. St. Bede
|(7-2)
|32
|NR
|8. Gilman Iroquois West
|(7-2)
|23
|NR
|9. Greenfield-Northwestern
|(8-1)
|21
|9
|10.
|Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield
|(7-2)
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Tuscola 14, Jacksonville Routt 13, Moweaqua Central A&M 2, Abingdon 2, Cumberland 1.
|———