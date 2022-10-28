Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Lincoln-Way East (6) (9-0) 87 2 2. Loyola (3) (8-1) 82 1 3. York (9-0) 74 3 4. Glenbard West (8-1) 59 4 5. Gurnee Warren (8-1) 42 5 6. O’Fallon (8-1) 37 7 7. Maine South (7-2) 35 6 8. Chicago (Marist) (6-3) 22 9 9. Plainfield North (9-0) 20 8 10. South Elgin (9-0) 11 10

Others receiving votes: Palatine 9, Glenbrook South 7, Naperville North 6, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3, Edwardsville 1.

Class 7A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9) (9-0) 90 1 2. Hersey (9-0) 77 2 3. Prospect (8-1) 68 3 4. Chicago (St. Rita) (7-2) 57 4 5. St. Charles North (8-1) 52 5 6. Wheaton North (8-1) 41 7 7. Pekin (9-0) 38 6 8. Jacobs (8-1) 27 8 9. Lake Zurich (8-1) 20 T9 10. Batavia (6-3) 10 T9

Others receiving votes: Yorkville 6, Moline 6, Brother Rice 3.

Class 6A School W-L Pts Prv 1. East St. Louis (8) (7-2) 83 1 2. Chicago (Simeon) (1) (9-0) 80 2 3. Lemont (9-0) 73 3 4. Crete-Monee (7-2) 59 5 (tie) Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (8-1) 59 4 6. Normal West (8-1) 41 7 7. Grayslake North (8-1) 27 NR 8. Chatham Glenwood (7-2) 20 NR 9. Chicago (St. Ignatius) (7-2) 15 9 10. Wauconda (7-1) 14 6

Others receiving votes: Kaneland 12, Niles Notre Dame 5, Kenwood 3, Bremen 2, Champaign Centennial 1, Belvidere North 1.

Class 5A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Sycamore (6) (9-0) 87 2 2. Mahomet-Seymour (1) (9-0) 76 3 3. Kankakee (2) (7-2) 74 1 4. Highland (8-1) 59 5 5. Chicago (Morgan Park) (8-1) 55 6 6. Rockford Boylan (8-1) 40 8 7. Peoria (8-1) 39 7 8. Morris (7-2) 25 4 9. Sterling (7-2) 19 9 (tie) LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (5-4) 19 10

Others receiving votes: Glenbard South 2.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (8) (9-0) 89 1 2. Richmond-Burton (1) (9-0) 82 2 3. Rochester (8-1) 64 4 3. Joliet Catholic (7-2) 64 5 5. St. Francis (8-1) 59 3 6. Carterville (9-0) 43 7 7. Wheaton Academy (8-1) 34 8 8. Macomb (9-0) 21 9 9. Providence (5-4) 18 NR 10. Rochelle (7-2) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 3, Breese Central 3, Coal City 1, Columbia 1, Chicago (Phillips) 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. IC Catholic (9) (8-1) 99 1 2. Reed-Custer (1) (9-0) 90 2 3. Princeton (9-0) 78 3 4. Byron (8-1) 63 4 5. Fairbury Prairie Central (9-0) 57 5 6. Williamsville (8-1) 46 7 7. Genoa-Kingston (7-2) 31 10 8. Stillman Valley (8-1) 26 6 9. Seneca (9-0) 24 8 10. Mt. Carmel (8-1) 21 6

Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 10, Benton 4, Durand-Pecatonica 1.

Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Decatur St. Teresa (9) (9-0) 99 1 2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (9-0) 91 2 3. Wilmington (8-1) 78 3 4. Bismarck-Henning (9-0) 69 4 5. Rockridge (8-1) 55 5 6. Pana (8-1) 36 8 7. Shelbyville (8-1) 24 7 8. Downs Tri-Valley (7-2) 23 6 9. Johnston City (9-0) 21 7 (tie) Athens (7-2) 21 5 (tie) North-Mac (8-1) 21 9

Others receiving votes: Nashville 5, Carmi White County 2, Knoxville 2, El Paso-Gridley 2, Mercer County 1.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Lena-Winslow (11) (9-0) 110 1 2. Colfax Ridgeview (9-0) 95 2 3. Hope Academy (9-0) 87 3 4. Camp Point Central (9-0) 79 4 5. Fulton (7-2) 57 6 6. Ottawa Marquette (8-1) 54 8 7. St. Bede (7-2) 32 NR 8. Gilman Iroquois West (7-2) 23 NR 9. Greenfield-Northwestern (8-1) 21 9 10. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (7-2) 15 10

Others receiving votes: Tuscola 14, Jacksonville Routt 13, Moweaqua Central A&M 2, Abingdon 2, Cumberland 1.