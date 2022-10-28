Friendship Dinner at Saint James Episcopal Church

ZANESVILLE, OH- Each month a local church welcomes the community in for a warm meal and a time of togetherness.

Saint James Episcopal Church will hold their Friendship Dinner this Saturday. Last month they served over 100 meals and are seeing more guests coming in to enjoy something to eat. Senior Warden at Saint James Church Eric Blake spoke about what makes their Friendship Dinner important to the community of Zanesville.

“We found that several of our guests have children that are school aged and these children have not eaten since they left school on Friday. So, they come here on Saturday evening and that’s the only thing they’ve eaten since there meal at school on Friday. Nine times out of ten, they won’t have another meal until they go back to school on Monday so we’re meeting the hunger needs in so many different ways.”

Church member of Saint James Church Susan Benson says for them the meal helps them look beyond just the confines of the church.

“We wanted to look beyond the walls of Saint James to see what we could do to help the people of Zanesville. Hunger was and is a reality in Zanesville, and so that’s kind of how we determined in 2004 what we should do.”

The Friendship Dinner is free and will take place at Saint James Church this Saturday from 5 pm to 6 pm.