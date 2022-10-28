PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
First Round=
Can. McKinley 40, Can. Glenoak 22
Cle. Hts. 70, Lorain 6
Cle. St. Ignatius 33, Cle. John Marshall 6
Lakewood St. Edward 49, Stow-Munroe Falls 6
Massillon Jackson 28, Berea-Midpark 24
Medina 42, Strongsville 7
Mentor 35, Brunswick 14
Wadsworth 44, Elyria 13
Region 2=
First Round=
Centerville 34, Clayton Northmont 21
Dublin Jerome 24, Lewis Center Olentangy 14
Kettering Fairmont 24, Huber Hts. Wayne 20
Marysville 28, Dublin Coffman 24
Perrysburg 17, Findlay 14
Powell Olentangy Liberty 20, Tol. Whitmer 7
Springfield 35, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7
Region 3=
First Round=
Gahanna Lincoln 49, Lancaster 8
Hilliard Bradley 42, Thomas Worthington 14
Hilliard Davidson 17, Grove City 7
New Albany 49, Westerville N. 18
Pickerington Cent. 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Westerville Cent. 27, Hilliard Darby 21
Region 4=
First Round=
Cin. Elder 49, Middletown 7
Cin. Moeller 39, Hamilton 14
Cin. Princeton 43, Cin. West Clermont 6
Milford 62, Cin. Western Hills 16
Springboro 42, Cin. Oak Hills 10
W. Chester Lakota W. 43, Lebanon 0
Division II=
Region 5=
First Round=
Akr. Hoban 57, Willoughby S. 14
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 56, Maple Hts. 20
Hudson 31, Solon 0
Macedonia Nordonia 30, Garfield Hts. 0
STVM 50, Cle. Hay 18
Region 6=
First Round=
Avon 49, Westlake 0
Avon Lake 26, Sylvania Southview 0
Medina Highland 49, Oregon Clay 14
N. Olmsted 42, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 34
N. Royalton 42, Fremont Ross 41
Olmsted Falls 56, Tol. St. John’s 35
Tol. Cent. Cath. 69, Ashland 7
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 21, N. Ridgeville 16
Region 7=
First Round=
Canal Winchester 23, Cols. Independence 6
Cols. DeSales 21, Dover 14, 2OT
Massillon 48, Massillon Perry 7
N. Can. Hoover 38, Pataskala Licking Hts. 7
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 38, Cols. Northland 6
Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Green 22
Uniontown Lake 33, Dublin Scioto 17
Westerville S. 34, Worthington Kilbourne 7
Region 8=
First Round=
Cin. Anderson 44, Troy 7
Cin. Winton Woods 35, Cin. La Salle 13
Cin. Withrow 44, Loveland 7
Hamilton Ross 41, Cin. NW 7
Kings Mills Kings 56, Sidney 14
Piqua 51, Riverside Stebbins 6
Trenton Edgewood 38, Lima Sr. 6
Division III=
Region 9=
First Round=
Aurora 27, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 24
Canfield 27, New Philadelphia 10
Chagrin Falls Kenston 40, Hunting Valley University 33
Chardon 42, Akr. East 15
Geneva 49, Gates Mills Gilmour 48
Youngs. Ursuline 43, Gates Mills Hawken 12
Region 10=
First Round=
Clyde 63, Oberlin Firelands 35
Defiance 63, Lodi Cloverleaf 28
Mansfield Sr. 38, Ontario 0
Norton 35, Bay Village Bay 2
Parma Hts. Holy Name 49, Copley 13
Parma Padua 35, Medina Buckeye 7
Rocky River Lutheran W. 31, Tol. Scott 0
Tiffin Columbian 41, Rocky River 7
Region 11=
First Round=
Bloom-Carroll 48, Cols. Beechcroft 0
Dresden Tri-Valley 30, Plain City Jonathan Alder 10
Granville 25, Bellefontaine 20
Jackson 44, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 7
London 42, Chillicothe 12
Thornville Sheridan 26, Circleville 0
Region 12=
First Round=
Bellbrook 42, Celina 21
Hamilton Badin 42, Cin. Woodward 0
Monroe 52, Cin. Hughes 15
Mt. Orab Western Brown 33, Cin. Mt. Healthy 20
New Richmond 28, New Carlisle Tecumseh 27
Tipp City Tippecanoe 42, Hillsboro 0
Trotwood-Madison 40, Day. Chaminade Julienne 33
Wapakoneta 28, Wilmington 14
Division IV=
Region 13=
First Round=
Beloit W. Branch 52, Mogadore Field 20
Can. South 28, Salem 21
Canal Fulton Northwest 49, Streetsboro 21
Jefferson Area 14, Poland Seminary 13
Struthers 49, Ashtabula Edgewood 14
Region 14=
First Round=
Bellevue 40, Galion 9
Bellville Clear Fork 56, Upper Sandusky 26
Cle. Glenville 46, Napoleon 8
Elyria Cath. 43, Bryan 0
Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Shelby 7
Sandusky Perkins 65, Caledonia River Valley 14
St. Marys Memorial 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 18
Van Wert 40, Wauseon 7
Region 15=
First Round=
Bishop Hartley 48, New Lexington 13
Bishop Ready 50, Cols. Marion-Franklin 12
Cambridge 31, Circleville Logan Elm 13
East 34, McArthur Vinton County 14
Gallipolis Gallia 37, Newark Licking Valley 30
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 34, Philo 0
St. Clairsville 40, McConnelsville Morgan 20
Steubenville 33, Carrollton 13
Region 16=
First Round=
Cin. Taft 45, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 7
Cin. Wyoming 44, Waverly 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38, Chillicothe Unioto 0
Eaton 31, Bishop Fenwick 28
Kettering Alter 21, Reading 14
Urbana 42, St. Paris Graham 35
Division V=
Region 17=
First Round=
Canfield S. Range 35, Youngs. Liberty 6
Creston Norwayne 71, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 7
Garrettsville Garfield 48, Conneaut 21
Navarre Fairless 47, Orrville 22
Perry 60, Wooster Triway 8
Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Smithville 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 21, Burton Berkshire 0
Youngs. Mooney 45, Richmond Edison 14
Region 18=
First Round=
Coldwater 41, Richwood N. Union 7
Defiance Tinora 37, Sparta Highland 7
Huron 35, Milan Edison 14
Liberty Center 61, Port Clinton 20
Oak Harbor 47, Genoa Area 36
Pemberville Eastwood 49, Fredericktown 7
Region 19=
First Round=
Barnesville 21, Piketon 14
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 47, Pomeroy Meigs 0
Gahanna Cols. Academy 36, Centerburg 14
Ironton 51, Minford 7
Portsmouth 28, Belmont Union Local 26
Portsmouth W. 49, McDermott Scioto NW 6
Wheelersburg 59, Heath 0
Zanesville W. Muskingum 22, Proctorville Fairland 21, OT
Region 20=
First Round=
Blanchester 60, Cin. Summit Country Day 28
Brookville 41, Cin. Purcell Marian 7
Camden Preble Shawnee 33, Jamestown Greeneview 28
Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, Cin. Clark Montessori 0
Cin. Madeira 49, Cin. Gamble Montessori 12
Germantown Valley View 38, Carlisle 8
Milton-Union 49, Spring. Greenon 0
Spring. NE 45, Waynesville 22
Division VI=
Region 21=
First Round=
Brookfield 48, Andover Pymatuning Valley 8
Can. Cent. Cath. 35, Mineral Ridge 7
Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Middlefield Cardinal 26
Dalton 62, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7
Kirtland 48, Independence 6
Mogadore 48, Ravenna SE 21
Youngs. Valley Christian 53, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0
Region 22=
First Round=
Ashland Crestview 38, Haviland Wayne Trace 0
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 25, Attica Seneca E. 14
Carey 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6
Columbia Station Columbia 42, Ashland Mapleton 22
Columbus Grove 42, Sullivan Black River 17
Hamler Patrick Henry 18, Tol. Ottawa Hills 10
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 49, Castalia Margaretta 14
West Salem Northwestern 28, Collins Western Reserve 14
Region 23=
First Round=
Beverly Ft. Frye 57, Marion Elgin 6
Loudonville 40, Ironton Rock Hill 7
Nelsonville-York 55, Grove City Christian 7
Sarahsville Shenandoah 38, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0
W. Jefferson 49, Newcomerstown 14
Worthington Christian 55, Mt. Gilead 20
Region 24=
First Round=
Cin. Country Day 27, Beaver Eastern 20
Harrod Allen E. 45, Lucasville Valley 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 45, Anna 0
Versailles 47, New Paris National Trail 0
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 70, Williamsburg 38
W. Liberty-Salem 35, N. Lewisburg Triad 28
Division VII=
Region 25=
First Round=
Danville 41, Windham 18
Jeromesville Hillsdale 62, Bowerston Conotton Valley 24
Lowellville 54, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 14
Lucas 35, Toronto 26
New Middletown Spring. 42, Vienna Mathews 0
Norwalk St. Paul 64, Lisbon David Anderson 20
Salineville Southern 65, Greenwich S. Cent. 21
Warren JFK 37, Fairport Harbor Harding 9
Region 26=
First Round=
Antwerp 43, Dola Hardin Northern 13
Delphos Jefferson 31, Defiance Ayersville 26
Delphos St. John’s 55, Arlington 24
Gibsonburg 42, Edgerton 14
Lima Cent. Cath. 41, Tiffin Calvert 14
McComb 57, Edon 3
Pandora-Gilboa 42, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 8
Waynesfield-Goshen 32, Pioneer N. Central 8
Region 27=
First Round=
Caldwell 49, New Matamoras Frontier 3
Fairfield Christian 42, Bridgeport 24
Hannibal River 49, Corning Miller 6
Newark Cath. 49, Zanesville Rosecrans 0
Portsmouth Notre Dame 45, Franklin Furnace Green 36
Portsmouth Sciotoville 28, Crown City S. Gallia 18
Reedsville Eastern 34, Shadyside 6
Waterford 49, Racine Southern 6
Region 28=
First Round=
Ansonia 67, Cin. Riverview East 0
DeGraff Riverside 42, Sidney Lehman 10
Mechanicsburg 41, Lockland 0
Minster 50, Ft. Recovery 22
New Bremen 49, Cedarville 7
S. Charleston SE 36, Cin. College Prep. 8
Spring. Cath. Cent. 33, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0
