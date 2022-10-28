Friday’s Scores

Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

First Round=

Cle. Hts. 70, Lorain 6

Cle. St. Ignatius 33, Cle. John Marshall 6

Medina 42, Strongsville 7

Mentor 35, Brunswick 14

Region 2=

First Round=

Centerville 34, Clayton Northmont 21

Dublin Jerome 24, Lewis Center Olentangy 14

Kettering Fairmont 24, Huber Hts. Wayne 20

Marysville 28, Dublin Coffman 24

Perrysburg 17, Findlay 14

Region 3=

First Round=

Gahanna Lincoln 49, Lancaster 8

Pickerington Cent. 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Region 4=

First Round=

Cin. Elder 49, Middletown 7

Springboro 42, Cin. Oak Hills 10

W. Chester Lakota W. 43, Lebanon 0

Division II=

Region 5=

First Round=

STVM 50, Cle. Hay 18

Region 6=

First Round=

Avon 49, Westlake 0

Avon Lake 26, Sylvania Southview 0

Medina Highland 49, Oregon Clay 14

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 21, N. Ridgeville 16

Region 7=

First Round=

Canal Winchester 23, Cols. Independence 6

Massillon 48, Massillon Perry 7

N. Can. Hoover 38, Pataskala Licking Hts. 7

Uniontown Lake 33, Dublin Scioto 17

Westerville S. 34, Worthington Kilbourne 7

Region 8=

First Round=

Cin. Anderson 44, Troy 7

Hamilton Ross 41, Cin. NW 7

Kings Mills Kings 56, Sidney 14

Piqua 51, Riverside Stebbins 6

Trenton Edgewood 38, Lima Sr. 6

Division III=

Region 9=

First Round=

Aurora 27, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 24

Canfield 27, New Philadelphia 10

Chagrin Falls Kenston 40, Hunting Valley University 33

Region 10=

First Round=

Mansfield Sr. 38, Ontario 0

Norton 35, Bay Village Bay 2

Rocky River Lutheran W. 31, Tol. Scott 0

Tiffin Columbian 41, Rocky River 7

Region 11=

First Round=

Bloom-Carroll 48, Cols. Beechcroft 0

Dresden Tri-Valley 30, Plain City Jonathan Alder 10

Jackson 44, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 7

London 42, Chillicothe 12

Thornville Sheridan 26, Circleville 0

Region 12=

First Round=

Bellbrook 42, Celina 21

Monroe 53, Cin. Hughes 15

Tipp City Tippecanoe 42, Hillsboro 0

Wapakoneta 28, Wilmington 14

Division IV=

Region 13=

First Round=

Can. South 28, Salem 21

Struthers 49, Ashtabula Edgewood 14

Region 14=

First Round=

Bellevue 40, Galion 9

Cle. Glenville 46, Napoleon 8

Elyria Cath. 43, Bryan 0

Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Shelby 7

Sandusky Perkins 65, Caledonia River Valley 14

St. Marys Memorial 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 18

Van Wert 40, Wauseon 7

Region 15=

First Round=

East 34, McArthur Vinton County 14

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 34, Philo 0

St. Clairsville 40, McConnelsville Morgan 20

Steubenville 33, Carrollton 13

Region 16=

First Round=

Cin. Wyoming 44, Waverly 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38, Chillicothe Unioto 0

Kettering Alter 21, Reading 14

Division V=

Region 17=

First Round=

Canfield S. Range 35, Youngs. Liberty 6

Creston Norwayne 71, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 7

Perry 60, Wooster Triway 8

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Smithville 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 21, Burton Berkshire 0

Youngs. Mooney 45, Richmond Edison 14

Region 18=

First Round=

Coldwater 41, Richwood N. Union 7

Defiance Tinora 37, Sparta Highland 7

Huron 35, Milan Edison 14

Liberty Center 61, Port Clinton 20

Pemberville Eastwood 49, Fredericktown 7

Region 19=

First Round=

Ironton 51, Minford 7

Wheelersburg 59, Heath 0

Region 20=

First Round=

Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, Cin. Clark Montessori 0

Cin. Madeira 49, Cin. Gamble Montessori 12

Germantown Valley View 38, Carlisle 8

Milton-Union 49, Spring. Greenon 0

Division VI=

Region 21=

First Round=

Brookfield 48, Andover Pymatuning Valley 8

Can. Cent. Cath. 35, Mineral Ridge 7

Dalton 62, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7

Mogadore 48, Ravenna SE 21

Youngs. Valley Christian 53, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0

Region 22=

First Round=

Ashland Crestview 38, Haviland Wayne Trace 0

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 25, Attica Seneca E. 14

Carey 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6

Columbus Grove 42, Sullivan Black River 17

Hamler Patrick Henry 18, Tol. Ottawa Hills 10

West Salem Northwestern 28, Collins Western Reserve 14

Region 23=

First Round=

Beverly Ft. Frye 57, Marion Elgin 6

Nelsonville-York 55, Grove City Christian 7

Sarahsville Shenandoah 38, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0

W. Jefferson 49, Newcomerstown 14

Region 24=

First Round=

Harrod Allen E. 45, Lucasville Valley 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 45, Anna 0

Versailles 47, New Paris National Trail 0

Division VII=

Region 25=

First Round=

Danville 41, Windham 18

Jeromesville Hillsdale 62, Bowerston Conotton Valley 24

Lowellville 54, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 14

Lucas 35, Toronto 26

New Middletown Spring. 42, Vienna Mathews 0

Salineville Southern 65, Greenwich S. Cent. 21

Warren JFK 37, Fairport Harbor Harding 9

Region 26=

First Round=

McComb 57, Edon 3

Pandora-Gilboa 42, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 8

Waynesfield-Goshen 32, Pioneer N. Central 8

Region 27=

First Round=

Caldwell 49, New Matamoras Frontier 3

Hannibal River 49, Corning Miller 6

Newark Cath. 49, Zanesville Rosecrans 0

Region 28=

First Round=

Ansonia 67, Cin. Riverview East 0

Mechanicsburg 41, Lockland 0

Minster 50, Ft. Recovery 22

New Bremen 49, Cedarville 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

