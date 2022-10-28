PREP FOOTBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 41, Philadelphia George Washington 7
Academy of the New Church 62, Belmont Charter 28
Bedford 18, Bishop Guilfoyle 7
Bishop Shanahan 35, Chichester 6
Blue Mountain 48, Schuylkill Haven 0
Catasauqua 53, Salisbury 6
Coatesville 35, Avon Grove 7
Cocalico 49, Conrad Weiser 0
Dallas 49, Lake-Lehman 6
Delone 42, Fairfield 7
Donegal 37, Octorara 6
Imhotep Charter 69, Dobbins/Randolph 0
Lakeland 28, Mid Valley 0
Latin Charter 44, Overbrook 8
Mahanoy Area 48, Shenandoah Valley 12
Martin Luther King 7, Frankford 6
Minersville 37, Pottsville Nativity 0
Notre Dame-Green Pond 51, Wilson 8
Olney Charter 56, South Philadelphia 6
Philadelphia Central 27, Kensington 16
South Williamsport 55, Northwest Area 6
Southern Columbia 42, Shikellamy 14
Tamaqua 48, Panther Valley 0
Tyrone def. St. Marys, forfeit
Union Area 44, Summit Academy 8
Upper Dublin 38, Quakertown 8
Upper St. Clair 35, South Fayette 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/