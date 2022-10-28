PREP FOOTBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 41, Philadelphia George Washington 7

Academy of the New Church 62, Belmont Charter 28

Bedford 18, Bishop Guilfoyle 7

Bishop Shanahan 35, Chichester 6

Blue Mountain 48, Schuylkill Haven 0

Catasauqua 53, Salisbury 6

Coatesville 35, Avon Grove 7

Cocalico 49, Conrad Weiser 0

Dallas 49, Lake-Lehman 6

Delone 42, Fairfield 7

Donegal 37, Octorara 6

Imhotep Charter 69, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Lakeland 28, Mid Valley 0

Latin Charter 44, Overbrook 8

Mahanoy Area 48, Shenandoah Valley 12

Martin Luther King 7, Frankford 6

Minersville 37, Pottsville Nativity 0

Notre Dame-Green Pond 51, Wilson 8

Olney Charter 56, South Philadelphia 6

Philadelphia Central 27, Kensington 16

South Williamsport 55, Northwest Area 6

Southern Columbia 42, Shikellamy 14

Tamaqua 48, Panther Valley 0

Tyrone def. St. Marys, forfeit

Union Area 44, Summit Academy 8

Upper Dublin 38, Quakertown 8

Upper St. Clair 35, South Fayette 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/