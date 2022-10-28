PREP FOOTBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 41, Philadelphia George Washington 7

Academy of the New Church 62, Belmont Charter 28

Bedford 18, Bishop Guilfoyle 7

Bishop Shanahan 35, Chichester 6

Blue Mountain 48, Schuylkill Haven 0

Boyertown 62, Upper Perkiomen 31

Brookville 41, Bellefonte 3

Catasauqua 53, Salisbury 6

Central Bucks West 21, Central Bucks East 14

Central Martinsburg 47, Somerset 14

Clairton 43, Jeannette 0

Coatesville 35, Avon Grove 7

Cocalico 49, Conrad Weiser 0

Conestoga Valley 35, Muhlenberg 0

Dallas 49, Lake-Lehman 6

Delone 42, Fairfield 7

Donegal 37, Octorara 6

Eisenhower 13, Girard 7

Elwood City Riverside 28, Ellwood City 0

Exeter 21, Manheim Central 17

Garnet Valley 49, Conestoga 3

General McLane 37, Warren 16

Hempfield 40, Reading 16

Imhotep Charter 69, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Jersey Shore 71, Central Mountain 6

Juniata 19, Susquenita 3

Kennard-Dale 43, Susquehannock 28

Lakeland 28, Mid Valley 0

Latin Charter 44, Overbrook 8

Laurel Highlands 45, Connellsville 0

Lehighton 20, Jim Thorpe 14

Ligonier Valley 51, Derry 7

Littlestown 21, Bermudian Springs 7

Mahanoy Area 48, Shenandoah Valley 12

Martin Luther King 7, Frankford 6

Milton 63, Warrior Run 7

Minersville 37, Pottsville Nativity 0

Neshannock 42, Mohawk 12

New Oxford 57, Eastern York 21

Northampton 42, Whitehall 7

Northern Bedford 37, Cambria Heights 14

Northern York 21, Mechanicsburg 14

Northwestern Lehigh 45, Southern Lehigh 7

Notre Dame-Green Pond 51, Wilson 8

Olney Charter 56, South Philadelphia 6

Palisades 14, Saucon Valley 7

Penn Cambria 42, Chestnut Ridge 17

Philadelphia Central 27, Kensington 16

Pittston Area 35, Wyoming Area 0

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56, Upper Moreland 20

Radnor 28, Penncrest 26

Ridley 35, Upper Darby 6

Solanco 35, Garden Spot 20

South Williamsport 55, Northwest Area 6

Southern Columbia 42, Shikellamy 14

Tamaqua 48, Panther Valley 0

Towanda 48, Wyalusing 13

Tyrone def. St. Marys, forfeit

Union Area 44, Summit Academy 8

Upper Dauphin 25, Line Mountain 14

Upper Dublin 38, Quakertown 8

Upper St. Clair 35, South Fayette 0

Waynesboro 13, East Pennsboro 10, 2OT

Western Wayne 27, Honesdale 7

Westmont Hilltop 35, Bishop McCort 21

Williamsport 69, Tunkhannock 7

Windber 31, Portage Area 0

York Catholic 13, Biglerville 7

