Canucks host the Penguins following Mikheyev’s 2-goal performance

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (0-5-2, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -159, Canucks +134; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Ilya Mikheyev’s two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Canucks’ 5-4 win.

Vancouver had a 40-30-12 record overall and a 20-14-7 record in home games last season. The Canucks committed 3.4 penalties per game and served 8.0 penalty minutes per game last season.

Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 overall and 24-14-7 in road games last season. The Penguins scored 50 power-play goals last season on 248 chances for a 20.2% success rate.

INJURIES: Canucks: Curtis Lazar: out (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes: out (undisclosed), Riley Stillman: out (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed), Brock Boeser: out (undisclosed).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body), Jake Guentzel: day to day (upper body), Jason Zucker: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.