Buffalo and Chicago face off in out-of-conference matchup

Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0, third in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-3-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres play the Chicago Blackhawks in a non-conference matchup.

Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall and a 17-18-6 record at home last season. The Sabres scored 47 power-play goals last season on 222 chances for a 21.2% success rate.

Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record in road games last season. The Blackhawks scored 47 power-play goals last season on 245 chances for a 19.2% success rate.

INJURIES: Sabres: Henri Jokiharju: out (upper-body), Mattias Samuelsson: out (lower-body).

Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Ian Mitchell: out (wrist), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.