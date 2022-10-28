Updated on Friday, October 28 Morning:

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer & Calm. High 60°

Friday Night: Mostly Clear. Cool & Mild. Low 36°

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Warm & Pleasant. High 64°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be partly cloudy again to round out the work week today. Temperatures will top off around sixty again this afternoon.

Skies will decrease to mostly clear for the overnight. Temperatures will be cool again with lows dropping back into the mid thirties along with mild conditions.

Conditions will remain as we start off the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the lower to mid sixties. We continue to stay in lower sixties for Sunday as well, along with scattered showers possible late on Sunday and into the overnight.

More rain chances will be with us on Monday to start off the new work week. Scattered showers will be possible. Highs will remain in the lower sixties.

We will be drier on Tuesday with only a slight chance for a shower. Temperatures will top off in the lower to mid sixties, and we will remain on the cloudy. Skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday.

More sun and warmth will be with us on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny and we’ll see highs back in the mid sixties for midweek.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday as well, along with temperatures topping off in the mid to upper sixties.

Have a Great Friday!