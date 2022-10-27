WEEK 10 OAZ PLAYERS OF THE GAME

“Typically the contact that we have with these student athletes is from an orthopedic standpoint when we are providing care following a sports related injury. So we really enjoy the opportunity to see these players when they are at their peak performance and be able to recognize and reward their achievements with Player of the Game,” said Kaitlin Miller, Certified Physician Assistant at Orthopedic Associates of Zanesville.

The WZVL FM Highway 103 player of the game is Sheridan’s Hunter Zizek. The Generals had a great day running the football and his work on the offensive line paved the way for 480 yards rushing. He also had 4 tackles on defense.

The WHIZ FM Z92 player of the game is Philo’s Brian Hall. Hall picked up 3 sacks in the playoff clinching victory over Maysville.

The WHIZ AM 1240 player of the game on “The Voice” is Zanesville’s Noah Corbin. He has been a 2-way lineman starter all year for the Blue Devils.

Dylan Kerns was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He spent the last five years in the low-country of South Carolina near Hilton Head Island. Dylan is a graduate of the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University. At Full Sail he learned from various industry professionals including: Dan Patrick, Scott Van Pelt, Mike Tirico, and more on what it takes to be a great sports storyteller. A fun fact is that Dylan was an extra actor in the TV series The Girl From Plainville. In his free time Dylan enjoys stand up comedy, movies, golfing, and eating a lot of good food. He also keeps his music loud. If you see him in the community say hello!