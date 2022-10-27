WEDNESDAY HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT RESULTS

GIRL’S SOCCER

JOHN GLENN 4 STEUBENVILLE 2

Marina Nicolazakes 2 goals for the Little Muskies. John Glenn cruises to a 4-2 victory in Steubenville and will play in the district final on Saturday at TBA.

GRANVILLE 3 VS BISHOP HARTLEY 0

Ella Schneider picked up two goals for Granville. Ava Labocki scored the third. 11th shutout for Granville.The Blue Aces are returning to the district final on Saturday at TBA.

BLOOM CARROLL 13 VS LICKING VALLEY 1

Bloom Carroll improves to 19-0. Licking Valley’s season is over.

BOY’S SOCCER

BISHOP ROSECRANS 1 at GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS 7

The Bishop’s season comes to an end.

WEST MUSKINGUM 0 at WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN 7

West Muskingum’s season is over.

VOLLEYBALL

MEADOWBROOK 3 vs GARAWAY 0

Set scores: 25-16, 25-19, 25-16. Colts will play Fort Frye in the district finals on Saturday at TBA.

CALDWELL 2 vs TCC 3

Caldwell’s season comes to an end.

SHENANDOAH 3 BEALLSVILLE 0

Set scores: 25-13, 25-14, 25-11. Zeps will be playing in the district finals on Saturday at TBA.