South Zanesville Fire and Police Host Trick or Treat Safety Event

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio As Halloween approaches, both South Zanesville Fire and Police are getting ready for Trick or Treat night this upcoming weekend.

The departments will be ensuring the safety of the community throughout the weekend with Chief of South Zanesville Police Department, Mark Ross adding they will be out patrolling the community.

“We’re going to be out patrolling at least three cruisers for safety and we want to encourage people coming through our village, driving through our village to just watch their speed, watch that we have children maybe crossing the street. We encourage parents to put reflective costumes on their children as it does get a little dark in the evening there.. So people can see them when they cross the street,” the police chief told us.

He also asks that parents inspect their children’s candy, just as a good practice, though they haven’t seen any issues in the village. South Zanesville Fire Chief Russell Taylor says their department will also aid in making the day a success.

“On the fire department side, we will have our trick or treat candy. We also provide all kids with a hot dog, bottle of water and a bag of chips. But the main goal of the whole thing is safety and its all about the kids at night, making sure they’re safe in any way possible,” Chief Taylor said.

Trick or Treating in the Village of South Zanesville will be on Sunday October 30th from 5:30 until 7pm .