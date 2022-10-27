Ruger, Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – You’ve heard of a little black dress, but what about a little black dog?

Take a look at Ruger, this week’s Animal Shelter Society’s pet of the week. He is an 8 month old puppy and April Cohagen-Gibson says he is full of life and would do well with a lot of families.

“He would do so well with anyone, you just have to be discipline with him, because he is a puppy, regardless of what breed he is. He gets an long with cats and other dogs, he likes to ride in the vehicle, there is no issue there. He just wants to be in someone’s home, so he can run and play and just give back, he just loves it,” she said.

The animal shelter is also gearing up for their annual Christmas event, ‘Santa Paws,’ and they are looking for community support and contribution to help make the event a success.

“So we have our event, our annual Santa Paws event coming up. It’s the first Saturday of December, December the 3rd from 10am until 1pm. Board member Stephanie Hill does a wonderful job with that and that’s where you can just pull up out front, its that simple. We can get the items that you’re donating out of your vehicle,” she also told us.

The shelter is currently in need of Purina kitten chow, cat chow, puppy chow and dog chow and those items will also be on their Christmas wish list. For a full look at that list or to donate Ruger or any other animal, visit their website at animalsheltersociety.org