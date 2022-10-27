Electrics Football Team Keeping Message Same Ahead of Postseason Matchup

DUNCAN FALLS, OH- The Philo Electrics clinched a postseason birth last week with a win over the Maysville Panthers. With the playoffs starting tomorrow, our own Keivon Belcher caught up with the Electrics football team ahead of their matchup against Indian Valley.

Thanks Dylan, you can feel it in the atmosphere that the playoffs are here in Ohio. For one of our local teams, the Philo Electrics, they have been in playoff mode for basically about three weeks now. We had a chance to catch up with Coach Lincicome and some of the players as they prepare for the third playoff game in a row. The Philo Electrics have been playing for their playoff lives since week 8 against John Glenn. The team had no other choice but to win out in order to make it to the playoffs and Coach Lincicome and some of the players believe those games prepared them well for the playoffs.

“I think the last two weeks of the season for us were great playoff prep because we had to win the game against John Glenn, we had to win the game against Maysville or our postseason chances were gone. So that’s kind of been our mentality for the last few weeks. It’s not really anything different going into this week. It’s a big game, we have to play well, and our kids have to stay focused,” said Coach Lincicome.

“I think it puts us ahead of everybody else and the place we need to be. We know what we need to do,” said Drew Lincicome, Philo linebacker.

Philo quarterback Talon Preston said, “It got us ready for the setting of the scenery of being in a playoff game. It was win or go home basically since week 8 so we might as well just keep winning”



This Philo electrics team is not ready for their season to end just yet and with the playoffs here it may bring out a different mentality.

“I think here is a sense of urgency that if the kids want to continue to play football, they have to perform. So nothings guaranteed at this point and it takes on a special meaning when you get to the postseason because not everybody gets to do it. You’re in somewhat of an elite group and if you want to keep playing, you have to play your best. Hopefully your team going into the playoffs is peaking at the right time and hitting on all cylinders. So we like the way our kids have been playing and if they continue to have fun and play at a high level we think we can go another week,” Coach Lincicome stated.

“I don’t think it’s much different. We’ve had games against rivals that are important and then we’ve had games against teams we know are tough. We’ve gotta prepare the same way every week,” said Drew Lincicome.

The Philo Electrics will start their playoff run this Friday on the road against Indian Valley with kickoff set for 7 p.m.