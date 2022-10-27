Community Celebrates Opening of Pearl House with Ribbon Cutting

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The community came together this morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony for Pearl House, a brand new apartment complex, but this special project had an important message.

The 34 unit residence is located in downtown Zanesville and is specifically for those recovering from drug and substance issues. Steve Carrell, the former CEO of Muskingum Behavioral Health says that space will be life changing for residents.

“The purpose of Pearl House and all recovery housing is to provide folks who are getting into recovery a safe, affordable place to live with supports in recovery. We have a case manager on site, our case manager here is a person who lived in experience. So she know the trials and tribulations of everyone here”

The nearly 8 million dollar project had its hiccups along the way but they are grateful everything came together, and they continue to receive support from all over the community.

“It provides not only support but it also provides a sense of community. One of the things that brought tears to my eyes the other day when I stopped, two of the local churches, close to Pearl House Zanesville, are doing activities for them.. And in a couple weeks they’re going to do a welcome to the neighborhood party. Which is awesome! I mean the people here are just like people anywhere else, they came into a neighborhood and people are going to welcome them.”

The ribbon cutting had appearances from the mayor, residents, politicians, mental health advocates, and many other community leaders.