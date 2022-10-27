Updated on Thursday, October 27 Morning:

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Touch Cooler. High 58°

Thursday Night: Partly Cloudy. Unseasonable Cool. Low 36°

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer & Calm. High 59°

DISCUSSION:

We will dry up today under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop again, back into the upper fifties this afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy for the overnight. It will be quite cold, though, with lows dropping back into the mid thirties.

Skies will be partly cloudy again to round out the work week on Friday. Temperatures will top off around sixty again for Friday afternoon.

Conditions will remain as we start off the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the lower to mid sixties. We continue to stay in lower sixties for Sunday as well, along with a slight chance for a shower under mostly cloudy skies.

More rain chances will be with us on Monday to start off the new work week. Few showers will be possible. Highs will remain in the lower sixties.

We will be drier on Tuesday with only a slight chance for a shower. Temperatures will top off in the lower sixties again, and we will remain on the cloudy. Skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday.

More sun and warmth will be with us on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny and we’ll see highs back in the mid sixties for midweek.

Have a Great Thursday!