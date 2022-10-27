10,000 Acres Documentary Video

ZANESVILLE, OH- A local filmmaker has produced a piece about the history of the land that now is home to the wilds.

Doug Swift created the Interactive Documentary 10,000 Acres. The piece showcases the changes the land has seen from the time of the Indigenous Americans, to Ohio’s first settlers…to the days of coal. Swift spoke about why he wanted to make this documentary.

“And so, I really tried to honor the work they did, there’s two stories dedicated to them. I know it was really important to the farmers and what happened to them was really ruff because the coal company basically took their land and did not give them fair value for it.”

Artwork for the documentary was created by Artist Mary-Ann Bucci. Swift also spoke about how the documentary makes you feel like your part of the wildlife.

“At first, we thought it was going to be a lot more video, and video is an immersive storytelling form and obviously exciting to be out there with Rhinos and Giraffes. And I think that part works, you’ll be out there, you’ll actually feel like your feeding the Rhinos and your actually walking out of the Giraffe barn and so I think all of that works.”

If you want to see the documentary of 10,000 Acres it premieres this evening at the Boyd Science Center at Muskingum University at 7pm. It will also play at 7 pm on November 1st at Slayter Auditorium at Denison University. Both of the events are free.