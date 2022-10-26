Ohio’s First Lady Promotes Imagination Library

Ohio’s First Lady made a visit to Zanesville on Wednesday morning to promote the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Ohio.

Fran DeWine stopped by the John McIntire Library where she took part in a book reading and talked with parents and kids.

The Imagination Library mails kids one high quality, age appropriate book each month until their 5th birthday.

All Ohio children are eligible for the program which is free.

In Muskingum County over 65 percent of eligible children are enrolled in the Imagination Library.

If you would like to register your child you can visit the Muskingum County Community Foundation’s website https://www.mccf.org/OGILMuskingum/