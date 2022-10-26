Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner Visits on Statewide Tour

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner made a stop in Muskingum County on her statewide tour.

The visit comes just weeks before the midterm election on Justice Brunner’s tour of nearly 70 counties in just 15 days…in her hopes to become the Chief Justice of Ohio.

Judge Terri Jamison and Judge Marilyn Zayas who are both running for the Ohio Supreme Court Justice were also on the statewide tour spreading their message ‘justice matters for everyone’.

“I’m running for the Ohio Supreme Court because I believe Justice matters to everyone, equal justice under the law can be made reality when you have people on the court that are will to abide by the constitution and all of the laws,” Judge Terri Jamison told us.

Judge Marilyn Zayas also added why she was running for the Ohio Supreme Court Justice.

“When people come to court, that’s what they’re looking for is a fair chance. And the way you do that is by applying the reputation that I have on the court of appeals, bringing that to the supreme court and that is Zayas is that judge that will faithfully apply the law and the constitution equally to everyone, independent of outside influences and politics,” she told us.

With a wide range of endorsements and fund-raising efforts Justice Brunner hopes to get re-elected but the true purpose of her tour is to get Ohioans out to vote.

“People just need to vote in these elections. The judicial are so important this year because so many issues now will be actually coming to the state courts rather than to the federal courts because of recent decisions of the US Supreme Court so we kind of just want show a little love to the folks here in this area because we appreciate them,” Justice Brunner said.

Democrat Justice Jennifer Brunner will run against Republican Justice Sharon Kennedy on November 8th in the 2022 midterm election.