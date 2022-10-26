Muskingum County most wanted suspects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office has added two names to its list of most wanted suspects.

Authorities are searching for 37-year-old Wendy May Norman and 41-year-old Ryan Andrew Norman.

Wendy Norman is wanted on a felony indictment for charges of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs, and Kidnapping.

Ryan Norman is wanted on a felony indictment for charges of Endangering Children, Abduction, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs, Felony Assault, Kidnapping and Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is being asked to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637.

