Home invasion in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion.

It happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Wilson Avenue in Coshocton.

Authorities said they received a 911 call stating that two males forced entry into the residence, and fired a weapon toward the resident inside. One resident that resides at this address was able to exit the home and get to a nearby neighbor’s residence where they called 911.

Prior to deputies arrival, the suspects fled on foot. The resident of the home was not injured during the altercation.

This incident remains under investigation at this time.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, you’re being urged to call the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 622-2411.