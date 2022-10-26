Flyers host the Panthers in Eastern Conference action

Florida Panthers (4-2-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Florida Panthers in Eastern Conference play.

Philadelphia went 25-46-11 overall and 14-21-6 at home a season ago. The Flyers scored 30 power-play goals last season on 239 total chances (2.9 chances per game).

Florida went 58-18-6 overall and 26-14-6 in road games last season. The Panthers scored 337 total goals a season ago, averaging 4.1 per game on 37.3 shots per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen: out (lower-body), Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: day to day (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back), Owen Tippett: out (upper body).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Justin Sourdif: out (undisclosed), Aaron Ekblad: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.