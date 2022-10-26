First Baptist Church Will Hold Food and Clothing Giveaway

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As budgets become tighter, Muskingum County is fortunate to have organizations that care enough to provide support to those who may find themselves in need.

South Zanesville’s First Baptist Church Pastor David Nuhfer discussed a couple of events the church will be hosting later this week that will assist those who are struggling financially.

“First Baptist and Eastside Ministry are partnering in two special events this week,” Nuhfer said. “On Friday we’re going to be having the last of our free fresh produce markets for 2022. It’s going to be a great day as it always is. It’s going to be a drive through process. If anyone’s familiar with it they know how we do that. We’re asking folks to not get here before 9 O’clock, that’s about when we’re going to start. But we have a team that will get them up on the parking lot and parked safely. Help them get their groceries loaded and then we’ll get them off the property safely.”

The food giveaway will include fresh fruits and vegetables such as apples, bananas and oranges provided by the Mid Ohio Food Bank.

“Then on Saturday we’re going to be having a professional attire clothing giveaway here at the church. It’s not in the main church building. As you drive up on the property, it’s going to be in our utility building, which is just to the right. It begins at 9 O’clock and goes til 1 O’clock. Again Eastside and the church are partnering in this. Now this is open to anyone. If you need some clothing, you know for, dressware, job interviews, anything like that, we’re going to have a nice selection of clothing available and everyone is welcome to come,” Nuhfer said.

First Baptist Church is located at 80 E. Main Street in South Zanesville. For further details about the services First Baptist provides you can visit them online.