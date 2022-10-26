Dillon State Park Halloween Campout 2022

NASHPORT, Ohio – It’s time to get spooky! Dillon State Park and Friends are kicking off their Halloween Campout this weekend.

The weekend will be jam-packed with events and Park Naturalist Michael Durst says they are grateful for the help of donations to help start the exciting weekend off.

“All kinds of things are happening, Friday we have things like some sales with our Friends of Dillon State Park so we’re going to have some bean soup and cornbread. Some pumpkin sales, all those through donations to help support the friends of Dillon state park and all the work that they do around the park,” Durst told us.

Some of the events lined up include a scarecrow building contest, a spooky campfire, and even a movie night. There is a long line up of events and the camp is nearly at capacity and they expect a large turnout for the weekend.

“Right now reservation wise we do have some primitive camp sites that are still available, not electric campsites but its open for everybody can just roll in for the day too and hang out and have fun with the family…Its looking like its going to be a really nice weekend so if anybody out there is contemplating whether or not they want to come, its going to be a pretty good weekend for just tent camping too,” he also said.

The weekend will begin at 5pm on Friday and go until 11pm, resuming at 9am on Saturday. For a full itinerary, visit the Dillon State Parks website or Facebook page.