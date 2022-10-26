AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:23 a.m. EDT

Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. The all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Reflecting pressure on the U.S. administration to do more to bring Griner home, the U.S. secretary of state revealed in July that Washington had made a proposal to get Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.

Under Dan Snyder, Washington sank from NFL elite to also-ran

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Few NFL teams have managed to lose as much as Washington has since Daniel Snyder was part of a group that purchased the franchise for a then-record $800 million in 1999. The club has won a grand total of two playoff games in the 23 seasons completed since that transaction — and none since 2005. Only two of the NFL’s 32 clubs own a smaller collection of postseason victories in that span: Detroit and Cleveland. Washington’s winning percentage of .424 since the start of the 1999 season is better than those produced by just four clubs: Cleveland, Detroit, Jacksonville and Las Vegas.

Suns push past Warriors for 134-105 win, Thompson ejected

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 34 points, Deandre Ayton added 16 points and 14 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors 134-105 on Tuesday night in a game that featured Klay Thompson’s first career ejection and seven technical fouls. Both teams lost their cool at various times during the third quarter, with all of the technical fouls called in less than six minutes. Thompson received two quick technicals and was ejected after having words with Booker, who also received a technical because of the exchange. Steph Curry led the Warriors with 21 points.

Chiefs’ Clark suspended 2 games for 2021 weapons arrests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was suspended two games by the NFL on Tuesday after pleading no contest last month to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon in Los Angeles. The league announced the suspension as the Chiefs head into their bye week. He will miss games against the Titans and Jaguars and will be allowed back with the team on Nov. 14 in time for that week’s game against the Chargers. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service after he was arrested in March 2021, when an officer noticed a weapon in a car Clark was riding in and recovered two loaded firearms.

Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2. Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his 990th consecutive game. He wasn’t done there, getting the first goal of the game to add to his milestone night. He took a pass in transition from Brett Howden and beat James Reimer up high to become the 12th American-born player to score 400 goals. The Sharks lost their eighth straight home game to the Golden Knights.

Skip Schumaker hired as manager of Miami Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Skip Schumaker has been hired as manager of the Miami Marlins. Schumaker comes to the Marlins from the St. Louis Cardinals, where he had been the bench coach. The 42-year-old Schumaker played in the majors for 11 seasons, mostly with the Cardinals, and now gets his first managerial opportunity with Miami. Former manager Don Mattingly’s contract expired at the end of the season, and he and the Marlins’ front office agreed he would not return. General manager Kim Ng says Schumaker has “distinguished accomplishments both as a player and a coach.”

Qatar’s emir lashes out at criticism ahead of FIFA World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar’s ruling emir has lashed out at criticism of his country over its hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, describing it as an “unprecedented campaign” targeting the first Arab nation to hold the tournament. Qatar has faced scrutiny since winning hosting rights for the World Cup over a decade ago, as well as criticism for its treatment of migrant workers and the gay community, among other issues. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani gave his speech on Tuesday. Qatar has repeatedly pushed back on the complaints, insisting that it has improved protections for migrant workers and that the criticism is outdated.

Harper gets World Series moment while Trout’s wait continues

Bryce Harper and Mike Trout both came to the big leagues in the early 2010s and have grown from teenage sensations to mature superstars. Now Harper has had his big postseason moment, clubbing a two-run homer in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday to send the Phillies to their first World Series since 2009. Meanwhile, Trout’s wait continues. Harper’s recent success magnifies how little team success and postseason baseball Trout has seen. Trout and the Los Angeles Angels have reached the postseason just once during his 12-year career, back in 2014.

QB Jones returns, but questions grow for Pats after loss

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones is back for the New England Patriots. But his return hasn’t altered their uncertainty at quarterback. He was pulled from the Patriots’ 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears in favor of Bailey Zappe after just three series, and coach Bill Belichick was noncommittal on what direction he’ll go moving forward. What is certain is that New England, now 3-4 and at the bottom of the AFC East, also has problems that extend beyond that position. In addition to things to clean up defensively, the Patriots could be without center David Andrews after he left the game with a head injury.

NFL’s Donald, NBA’s Brown end their deals with Ye’s agency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown have terminated their associations with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown were the two most prominent active athletes to sign marketing deals with Donda Sports earlier this year. Both emphatically dropped the agency owned by Ye, as the music mogul is now known, amid rising international condemnation of his latest round of offensive and antisemitic remarks. German sportswear giant Adidas also ended its extraordinarily lucrative partnership with Ye.