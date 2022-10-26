Annual Pancake Day is Just Weeks Away

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Community Pancake Day is an annual event that brings people together to enjoy a meal that raises funds for area organizations that give back to the community. South Zanesville Fire Chief Russell Taylor along with April Cohagen Gibson of the Working Wonder Women gathered to promote the event and explain how it benefits the community.

“The South Zanesville Fire Department took over the Community Pancake day from Sertoma and I brought on the Working Wonder Women because it’s all six great organizations in the community,” Taylor said. “At this time of year, they are out giving where needs is to be given and they have a great working relationship with the community and it’s a perfect fit between the fire department and the Working Wonder Women to make this go off without a hitch.”

Proceeds from the event will be split evenly between the South Zanesville Fire Department and each of the six organizations represented by the Working Wonder Women.

“I’m one of the six Wonder Working Women,” Cohagen Gibson said. “We came together a little over a year ago for Big Brothers Big Sisters, the bowling event and so you know we felt that it was easier to work together than against each other because it’s one big community and I think it’s important that we stay together and give all that back. You know when folks come together, who benefits from it is the community and when you have six strong women leaders of the county, things happen for our community in a very good way.”

Pancake Day will take place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, in the basement of Secrest Auditorium. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at the South Zanesville Fire department, various businesses around town as well as any of the organizations represented by the Working Wonder Women.