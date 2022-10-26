Updated on Wednesday, October 26 Morning:

Today: Scattered Showers. Much Cooler & Breezy. High 59°

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Cooler & Calm. Low 38°

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Touch Cooler. High 58°

DISCUSSION:

Rain chances return to the region today. Scattered showers will be possible along with much cooler conditions. Highs will drop back to around sixty for midweek today!!

Clouds will be on the decrease this evening and into the overnight. We will be on the cooler side again with lows dropping back into the upper thirties.

We will dry up on Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop again, back into the lower sixties Thursday afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy again to round out the work week on Friday. Temperatures will top off in the lower to mid sixties again for Friday afternoon.

Conditions will remain as we start off the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the lower to mid sixties. We continue to stay in lower sixties for Sunday as well, along with a slight chance for a shower under mostly cloudy skies.

More rain chances will be with us on Monday to start off the new work week. Few showers will be possible. Highs will remain in the lower sixties.

We will be drier on Tuesday. Temperatures will top off in the lower sixties again, and we will remain on the cloudy. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!