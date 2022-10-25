Toronto plays conference rival Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (1-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (2-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Toronto and Philadelphia meet on Wednesday.

Toronto finished 2-4 overall and 10-6 in Atlantic Division action a season ago. The Raptors gave up 111.5 points per game while committing 22.2 fouls last season.

Philadelphia went 6-6 overall and 6-10 in Atlantic Division action during the 2021-22 season. The 76ers averaged 104.5 points per game last season, 41.7 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 15.1 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Raptors: Scottie Barnes: day to day (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (hamstring).

76ers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.