South Zanesville Village Park Becomes More Pet Friendly

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – South Zanesville surveyed its residents a while back to learn what they thought would make the Village Park more beneficial and now the two most popular ideas have become realities. South Zanesville Mayor Barbara Lloyd and Council Member Paul Lowe talked about how the park is evolving to provide a more functional environment for the residents.

“We have a brand new walking trail that goes all the way around the park,” Lowe said. “It’s two-fifths of a mile in length and we have also put in a dog park, a fenced in dog park that is 200’ by 100’, It’s a half an acre right here at the city park grounds. So we’re wanting everybody to know that your dogs, your pets, those loved ones in your family, bring your pets down to the South Zanesville Village Park. Enjoy your animals let them have time to run and play and also enjoy the exercise here that’s available along with all the other things we have.”

Mayor Lloyd added that the trail is already being used and there are some final touches to add to the dog park area such as benches, signage, and bag dispensers. The upgrades to the park cost $63,090, with the majority covered by a grant from Nature’s Work that left the village to cover $20,789.

“We’re hoping in the future that we can expand both projects,” Lloyd said. “We have a park down at the bottom of the hill and we’re hoping to be able to make a clearing and join the two together and expand the size of the dog park. So we’re hoping that a lot of people will utilize it.”

South Zanesville Village Park, located at the corner of Hazel Avenue and Poplar Drive is free and open to the public.