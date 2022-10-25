Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Prescription drugs are substances that have a wide variety of intended uses and can be found in many households. However their chemical composition can be toxic and their safe disposal is very important.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz took time to announce National Prescription Drug Take Back day and how Muskingum County will observe the event.

“So it runs this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m,” Lutz said. “There are actually two different locations in Zanesville. We have the main place that we’ve always had the take back day at the Muskingum County Health Department parking lot and then there has been a second site added at Riesbeck’s Pick and Save on June Parkway. A few years back decided to host one as well on the south end and you can take your pills there as well.”

Each site will operate as a drive-through where you hand the items out your car window or pop-open your trunk without even leaving your seat. Lutz noted the Health Department site will accept liquids and sharps in addition to recycling the medication bottles, all at no charge.

“Out of this take back day we did develop a permanent take back box that’s located down at the jail, at 28 N. Fourth Street,” Lutz said. “If you anytime between, we normally have these the last Saturday in April and the last Saturday in October. If you have a loved one that dies, a family member that dies and you don’t want to wait that long, we did develop a disposal box. You can actually walk right up to the jail, ring the buzzer and they’ll let you into the lobby, you can put that stuff into a disposable box and be done with it.”

Some types of prescription drugs have a high street value and are sought after by burglars. Proper prescription drug disposal can prevent their theft and could eliminate potential future overdoses and crimes.