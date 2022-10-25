Playoff Game Means Early Dismissal for West M

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs62

West Muskingum’s football team is heading to the OHSAA post season tournament.

This Friday they’ll travel to Fairland High School for a 7pm kick-off. Due to the length of the trip and in order to give fans plenty of time to arrive West Muskingum Schools will have a two-hour early dismissal for all students on Friday, October 28.

High school and middle school students will dismiss at 12:30pm and elementary students will dismiss at 1:30pm. Busing to Coburn Latchkey and Little Barnyard will be operating. The YMCA Latchkey will not be available.

To celebrate the Tornadoes there will be a Community Pep Rally on Thursday, October 27 at 7:15pm in the high school gym.

Tickets for Friday’s game must be purchased online at https://www.ohsaa.org/tickets
Click on Football Scroll to Division V, Region 19 Cost of tickets – $10 for adults and $8 for students.
Any questions, contact the Athletic Department at 452-6312.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.