Playoff Game Means Early Dismissal for West M

West Muskingum’s football team is heading to the OHSAA post season tournament.

This Friday they’ll travel to Fairland High School for a 7pm kick-off. Due to the length of the trip and in order to give fans plenty of time to arrive West Muskingum Schools will have a two-hour early dismissal for all students on Friday, October 28.

High school and middle school students will dismiss at 12:30pm and elementary students will dismiss at 1:30pm. Busing to Coburn Latchkey and Little Barnyard will be operating. The YMCA Latchkey will not be available.

To celebrate the Tornadoes there will be a Community Pep Rally on Thursday, October 27 at 7:15pm in the high school gym.

Tickets for Friday’s game must be purchased online at https://www.ohsaa.org/tickets

Click on Football Scroll to Division V, Region 19 Cost of tickets – $10 for adults and $8 for students.

Any questions, contact the Athletic Department at 452-6312.