Pheasants Released in Wildlife Area

Ohio’s Ring-Necked Pheasant hunting season opens on November 4 and will run until January. We got a close-up of how the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is getting our area ready.

At the Tri-Valley Wilderness area 1,400 pheasants will be released over the next several weeks. Each fall the Division of Wildlife releases the male roosters at 25 hunting areas throughout the state.

In all more than 14,000 pheasants are schedule for release.

In the Tri-Valley Wildlife are hunting trails are already being prepared for those heading into the woods.

“We do mow some hunter access trails on the area that makes it a little easier for people to get out and walk around. Dogs make it a little easier. They can point out and flush the bird for people. They need to know there’s gonna be a lot of walking involved and kicking the briars to try to get these birds to flush for them,” said Wildlife Area Technician Reino Kalinen.

In order to make hunting season easier there’s a new app you can download.

“Makes it really nice and handy. There’s resources like game check-in. You can also buy your hunting license and permits on there and it makes it very handy,” explained Kalinen.

The daily harvest limit for pheasants is two male birds, no hens. You must also have a valid hunting license to pursue pheasants and other game birds.

In Southeast Ohio birds will also be released at the Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area, Pleasant Valley Wildlife Area and Salt Fork Wildlife Area.