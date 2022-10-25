Maysville Panthers Advance to District Final

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Maysville Panthers and the River Bears had already matched up just a few games ago, with River View taking the victory over Maysville pretty convincingly. The Panthers were determined with only one goal in mind, that being to return to the District Final for a second year in a row.

The Panthers star player Wyatt Mynes would show up big when they needed him most scoring 2 goals in the match up. River View would hang tough the entire game but would never take the lead as they fell short to Maysville 3-2.

The Panthers move on to 14-3 on the season and will look forward to trying to grasp the trophy they missed out on last season.

Coach McGee said this about his team after the game:

“So my message to these guys is last year we’re happy to get to the district final this year we want to win a trophy. We want to win a championship trophy. And that was the first time we had been to the district finals in school history last year in 40 some thing years. So sure it was a learning experience and a lot of these guys were there and a lot of these guys remember that early morning loss to Dover and it’s been a little bit of a driving factor all season for us.

I think the biggest thing for us is confidence and last year like I said I think we were happy to be there and every reason to be happy to be there but I think the goal this season has been loftier and these guys you know they have confidence they have swagger some times too much but we’ve got confidence and swagger.”