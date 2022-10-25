Griffin is the K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Halloween is quickly approaching and if you had a child that didn’t return from trick or treating, wouldn’t you be worried about their whereabouts. Why wouldn’t that same worry apply to your pet?

Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid and Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz introduced us to Griffin and took time to discuss how owners can retrieve their lost pets.

“Today I’d like to introduce you to Griffin,” McQuaid said. “He’s 8-months-old, came into us as a stray at the beginning of the month. He’s up to date on all of his vaccinations, he’s already been neutered. He rides great in the car, easy to walk on a leash, he’s actually dog friendly. You know, naturally with 8-months-old he’d have a little bit of activity to him. But I feel like he would do great with any family, he has a long life to live and a family could really enjoy all of that.”

The K-9 Adoption Center has operated under the Sheriff’s Department for a year and a half and has become more efficient and effective during that time but recently the operation has encountered many dogs that have been cared for and trained that are wandering around lost and unclaimed. Sheriff Lutz stated that a major priority of the K-9 Adoption Center is to reunite lost pets with their loved ones without shaming the owners.

“And I think today we wanted to just talk a little bit about reclaiming your animals,” Lutz said. “You know a lot of times we’ll come across situations where dogs accidentally get loose, they get loose from their handler, the dogs like to run sometimes, especially when they’re in the house or controlled a lot. And if they do get away from you, a lot of times if they don’t come back within a very short period of time, it could be that a neighbor has saw the dog reported it, one of our K-9 Dog Wardens have taken the dog out to our adoption center and we may have the dog safe and secure.”

Muskingum County requires that all dogs be licensed and recommends the dogs have a means of being identified such as simply wearing a collar with a name on it.