A fire broke out Tuesday morning at Granville’s historic Buxton Inn.

Around 50-60 firefighters responded to the two alarm fire at around 8:30am. According to a Facebook post from the Buxton Inn the fire was in the kitchen and no one was in the building when the fire caught. Officials said no one was harmed.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

The Buxton Inn dates back to 1812, making it the oldest inn and tavern in Ohio.