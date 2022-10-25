Fatal motorcycle accident in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities said a Coshocton man was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday.

The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 14000 block of State Route 83 in Franklin Twp.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reports that 58-year-old Mark Hepner was traveling south on his 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control. Hepner went off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Authorities said Hepner sustained serious injuries in the accident and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Coshocton County Coroner, Dr. Douglas Virostko.