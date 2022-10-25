Fatal motorcycle accident in Coshocton County

Local News
Carolyn Fleegle372

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities said a Coshocton man was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday.

The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 14000 block of State Route 83 in Franklin Twp. 

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reports that 58-year-old Mark Hepner was traveling south on his 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control.  Hepner went off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, and was ejected from the motorcycle. 

Authorities said Hepner sustained serious injuries in the accident and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Coshocton County Coroner, Dr. Douglas Virostko.

Tagged
Carolyn Fleegle