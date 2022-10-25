Chicago plays Indiana in conference showdown

Indiana Pacers (1-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (2-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Chicago and Indiana will play on Wednesday.

Chicago went 1-4 overall and 10-6 in Central Division games a season ago. The Bulls gave up 109.8 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

Indiana finished 25-57 overall and 2-14 in Central Division action during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged 25.4 assists per game on 41.4 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Pacers: Daniel Theis: day to day (knee), Myles Turner: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.